U.S. appeals court orders EPA to proceed with methane emissions rule

A U.S. federal appeals court in Washington says EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, pictured here in June 2017, overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a 2016 rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks. A U.S. federal appeals court in Washington has ruled that the head of the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped his authority in trying to delay implementation of a new rule requiring oil and gas companies to monitor and reduce methane leaks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.