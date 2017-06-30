Trump's CNN body-slam video appears to have gained traction...

Four days ago, a controversial Reddit user "HanA--holeSolo" posted to the pro-Trump community r/The_Donald a similar edited version of a 2007 video of Trump body slamming and punching WWE CEO Vince McMahon. In the edited video that appeared on Reddit, an image of the CNN logo was superimposed on McMahon's face to make it appear as though Trump was pummeling the news network: On Sunday morning, the Reddit user celebrated that Trump had tweeted out his meme: "Wow!! I never expected my meme to be retweeted by the God Emporer himself!!!" Many in the subreddit, which has over 441,000 members, took it as validation that the president reads the pro-Trump community that has long promoted alt-right views attacking Islam, minorities, and immigrants.

