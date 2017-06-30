The Stock Market's Addiction to This ...

The Stock Market's Addiction to This One Drug Could Kill the Bull Market, Doug Kass Explains

I long have said that the ready availability of cheap debt, the abusive use of debt and the emergence of a new marginal buyer of an asset class that stems from the aforementioned availability of debt are the historic preconditions of the sort of speculation that leads to the end of bull markets. Sometimes it is simply the extension of margin debt as occurred during the dot.com boom, but the dramatic end of bull runs usually occurs from the trigger of rapidly rising corporate or mortgage debt levels.

