The Stock Market's Addiction to This One Drug Could Kill the Bull Market, Doug Kass Explains
I long have said that the ready availability of cheap debt, the abusive use of debt and the emergence of a new marginal buyer of an asset class that stems from the aforementioned availability of debt are the historic preconditions of the sort of speculation that leads to the end of bull markets. Sometimes it is simply the extension of margin debt as occurred during the dot.com boom, but the dramatic end of bull runs usually occurs from the trigger of rapidly rising corporate or mortgage debt levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|Corey777
|110
|Global Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (ADP) Sale...
|14 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Ball Bearings Market Research Report 2017
|14 hr
|Tina
|1
|Global Makeup Mirrors Sales Market Report 2017
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
|Global HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna Sales Mar...
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
|Global Dietary Polysaccharide Maltodextrin Sale...
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
|UnderGround BlackMarket For Serious Car... (Apr '13)
|Jun 29
|Zhiqi
|4
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC