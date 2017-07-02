The Latest: Syrian State TV Says 8 Ki...

The Latest: Syrian State TV Says 8 Killed in Damascus Blasts

1 hr ago

Syrian state TV says at least eight people have been killed and 12 wounded in a series of car bomb explosions in Damascus. A suicide attacker blew himself up early Sunday after being surrounded by security forces.

Chicago, IL

