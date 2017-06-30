Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says First Model ...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says First Model 3s Will Be On Roads By July 28

Tesla Inc.'s Model 3 has passed regulatory production requirements and the first cars will be on roads by July 28, its founder Elon Musk said Monday. In a series of Tweets, founder and CEO Elon Musk said the Model 3 has passed all regulatory requirements two weeks ahead of schedule and it is "expecting to complete SN1 on Friday", a reference to what could be the first model off the production line.

