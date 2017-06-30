Small fire at Houston airport triggers sprinkler system
A small fire in a terminal at Bush Intercontinental Airport has activated the terminal's sprinkler system and authorities are cautioning that flights may be delayed. Houston police told the Houston Chronicle that the fire started before 4 a.m. Friday in Terminal E, which serves United Airlines, Air New Zealand and other carriers.
