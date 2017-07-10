Russia Said to Oppose Any Move to Deepen OPEC Cuts at Talks
Russia wants to stick to the current OPEC deal and would oppose any proposal for deeper production cuts at the group's ministerial meeting later this month, said four Russian government officials. Any further supply reductions so soon after the existing agreement was extended would send the wrong message to the oil market, said one of the people.
