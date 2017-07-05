Police Officer Is Shot in 'Unprovoked...

Police Officer Is Shot in 'Unprovoked Attack' in the Bronx

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

A police officer was shot and critically injured early Wednesday while sitting in a police vehicle in the Bronx, in what the police commissioner called an "unprovoked attack." The officer, a 12-year police veteran assigned to the anti-crime unit of the 46th precinct, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in extremely critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Lead Acid... 11 hr Tina 1
Hydrochloric Acid Market Report 2017 11 hr Tina 1
Gems and Jewelry Market Report 2017 11 hr Tina 1
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... Mon IRIENAKE 6
Wordpress Task Service $39 Bucks Mon fixminefor39 1
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Mon Corey777 110
Global Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (ADP) Sale... Mon Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,033 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC