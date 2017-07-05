Police Officer Is Shot in 'Unprovoked Attack' in the Bronx
A police officer was shot and critically injured early Wednesday while sitting in a police vehicle in the Bronx, in what the police commissioner called an "unprovoked attack." The officer, a 12-year police veteran assigned to the anti-crime unit of the 46th precinct, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in extremely critical condition.
