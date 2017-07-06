Perry says coal-fired power plants im...

Perry says coal-fired power plants important in US future

8 hrs ago

After touring one of the few recently built coal-fired power plants in the U.S., Energy Secretary Rick Perry says they're important for the country's future. Perry says a stable baseload of electricity is important and this technology provides "the ability to deliver a secure, economical and environmentally good source of energy."

