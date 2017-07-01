Nuclear industry says no impact seen ...

Nuclear industry says no impact seen from hacking campaign

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Officials for the nuclear and electricity industries say there has been no apparent impact from a hacking campaign that has drawn the attention of federal officials. The assurances on Saturday came after federal officials told electricity grid operators this week about a hacking or phishing campaign that has targeted the energy and manufacturing sectors.

