Manny Pacquiao Loses Contentious W.B.O. Title Fight to Jeff Horn
It went all the way and ended in a contentiously bitter loss, the opposite of the outcome Manny Pacquiao 's handlers predicted for his World Boxing Organization welterweight world title fight against Jeff Horn. Pacquiao's long-time trainer, Freddie Roach, tipped a "short and sweet" knockout win for Pacquiao, the 11-time world champion, in Sunday's so-called Battle of Brisbane, but Horn got a unanimous points decision in his first world title fight - delighting the 51,000-strong crowd at his hometown Suncorp Stadium, a record for Australian boxing.
