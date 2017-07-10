London 'still Europe's top tech hub'

London 'still Europe's top tech hub'

11 hrs ago

London remains Europe's number one hub for technology investment despite Brexit, with record levels of capital flowing in, say officials in the city. In the first half of 2017, private equity investment in the capital's tech sector totalled A 4.5bn, said the Mayor of London's agency, London & Partners.

Chicago, IL

