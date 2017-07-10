London Heathrow's Terminal 3 Evacuated in Security Alert - Officials
A security alert has shut down one of Europe's busiest airport terminals Tuesday, officials at London Heathrow Airport have confirmed. Terminal 3, the second-busiest of the London Heathrow complex and one of the most active, with 50,000 passengers and 250 flights moving through it each day, has been evacuated following a fire alarm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl...
|Mon
|IRIENAKE
|6
|Wordpress Task Service $39 Bucks
|Mon
|fixminefor39
|1
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Corey777
|110
|Global Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (ADP) Sale...
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Global Ball Bearings Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Global Makeup Mirrors Sales Market Report 2017
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
|Global HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna Sales Mar...
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC