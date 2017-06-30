L Brands sales slump and so do retail...

L Brands sales slump and so do retail stocks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Shares of L Brands are plunging 12 percent, and other retailers are being dragged lower, with dismal sales numbers from the owner of Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works highlighting the hazardous landscape for the entire sector so far this year. The company said Thursday that net sales in June fell 6 percent compared with last year during the same period, and same-store sales fell 9 percent, which is worse than industry analysts had expected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brush for Aircraft Market Report 2017 15 min Tina 1
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Lead Acid... Wed Tina 1
Hydrochloric Acid Market Report 2017 Wed Tina 1
Gems and Jewelry Market Report 2017 Wed Tina 1
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... Jul 3 IRIENAKE 6
Wordpress Task Service $39 Bucks Jul 3 fixminefor39 1
What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09) Jul 3 Corey777 110
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,851 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC