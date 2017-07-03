How major US stock market indexes far...

How major US stock market indexes fared on Monday

U.S. stocks rose Monday as banks continued to climb along with interest rates, and energy companies rallied again with oil prices. Better-than-expected auto sales and a strong report on U.S. factories also boosted stocks.

