Fraud Alert: Federal Free Phone, Internet Program Wastes $100 Mil Annually on Fake, Dead Enrollees

5 hrs ago Read more: Independent Women's Forum

A federal subsidy program billed as a "lifeline" to poor Americans is being wasted by people gaming the system to the tune of at least $100 million each year. When the federal watchdog Government Accountability Office reviewed 3.5 million Lifeline accounts, it discovered that it could not confirm eligibility for 1.2 million participants based on those enrollees participating in another federal benefit program such as Medicaid.

