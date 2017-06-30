Fox Exec's Killer Convicted of Manslaughter
A Los Angeles jury on Monday rejected first- or second-degree murder but found 44-year-old John Creech guilty of the lesser charge in the killing of Gavin Smith, a 20th Century Fox distribution executive. A convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of a Southern California movie studio executive five years ago.
