Fox Exec's Killer Convicted of Manslaughter

A Los Angeles jury on Monday rejected first- or second-degree murder but found 44-year-old John Creech guilty of the lesser charge in the killing of Gavin Smith, a 20th Century Fox distribution executive. A convicted drug dealer has been found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the beating death of a Southern California movie studio executive five years ago.

