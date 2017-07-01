Dozens Are Injured in Shooting at a Nightclub in Little Rock

Dozens of people were wounded by gunfire at a nightclub early Saturday morning in downtown Little Rock, Ark., in what appeared to be the result of a dispute, according to police reports. The Power Ultra Lounge, a two-story club not far from the state capitol, was crowded with patrons around 2:30 a.m. when, as an M.C. was speaking into a microphone onstage during a lull in the music, the sound of gunfire erupted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.