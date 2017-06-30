Disconnecting robo-callers
Anyone in the United States who has been disturbed by a robo-call during dinner might feel a certain schadenfreude when they hear that a scam artist who conducted those calls on a shocking scale faces a $120 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission. Here's hoping this is only the FCC's first step in shutting down a practice that preys on consumers and causes plenty of annoyance along the way.
