Disconnecting robo-callers

Anyone in the United States who has been disturbed by a robo-call during dinner might feel a certain schadenfreude when they hear that a scam artist who conducted those calls on a shocking scale faces a $120 million fine from the Federal Communications Commission. Here's hoping this is only the FCC's first step in shutting down a practice that preys on consumers and causes plenty of annoyance along the way.

