China Blasts G-20 Over Trade as Trump...

China Blasts G-20 Over Trade as Trump and Putin Shake Hands

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Chinese President Xi Jinping took a swipe at the U.S. for retreating from globalization, exposing the tensions before a meeting of world leaders divided over everything from trade and climate change to handling As Group of 20 leaders met in Hamburg at the start of one of the most highly-anticipated summits in years, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin shook hands, a symbolic initial encounter ahead of their first bilateral meeting later Friday. "I look forward to all meetings today with world leaders, including my meeting with Vladimir Putin," Trump said in a tweet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is your experience with Yahoo Finance? 17 hr zackmysfit 1
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Carbon Gr... Fri Tina 1
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) C/C Compo... Fri Tina 1
Brush for Aircraft Market Report 2017 Fri Tina 1
EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Lead Acid... Jul 5 Tina 1
Hydrochloric Acid Market Report 2017 Jul 5 Tina 1
Gems and Jewelry Market Report 2017 Jul 5 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pakistan
  4. Sudan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 282,321,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC