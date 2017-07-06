Audi engineer charged with directing VW emissions cheating
A former high-level executive for Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand has been charged with conspiracy and accused of directing other employees to program vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The Justice Department says Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is your experience with Yahoo Finance?
|14 hr
|zackmysfit
|1
|EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Carbon Gr...
|23 hr
|Tina
|1
|EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) C/C Compo...
|23 hr
|Tina
|1
|Brush for Aircraft Market Report 2017
|23 hr
|Tina
|1
|EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Lead Acid...
|Jul 5
|Tina
|1
|Hydrochloric Acid Market Report 2017
|Jul 5
|Tina
|1
|Gems and Jewelry Market Report 2017
|Jul 5
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC