Audi engineer charged with directing ...

Audi engineer charged with directing VW emissions cheating

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A former high-level executive for Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand has been charged with conspiracy and accused of directing other employees to program vehicles to cheat on emissions tests. The Justice Department says Giovanni Pamio, an Italian citizen, was charged Thursday in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act.

Chicago, IL

