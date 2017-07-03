A pair of decades-old policies may change the way rural America gets local news

While Americans were distracted by the very important public debates around an open internet and the proliferation of fake news online, the Federal Communications Commission quietly proposed reshaping a key way rural Americans stay informed - their local television news . Two decades-old rules - called by policymakers the "main studio rule" and the "UHF discount" - come from different eras of broadcasting, one when the only electronic media was radio and the other from the days before the dominance of cable television.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.