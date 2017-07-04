10 dead in Bangladesh garment factory explosion
A boiler explosion at a garment factory in Bangladesh owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. has killed 10 people and injured 50, officials said Tuesday. Local police chief Aminul Islam said the explosion took place on Monday evening at Kashimpur area in Gazipur district, outside the capital, Dhaka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl...
|16 hr
|IRIENAKE
|6
|Wordpress Task Service $39 Bucks
|21 hr
|fixminefor39
|1
|What happened to 2nd chances? Convicted Felons ... (Jul '09)
|Mon
|Corey777
|110
|Global Ammonium Dihydrogen Phosphate (ADP) Sale...
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Global Ball Bearings Market Research Report 2017
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Global Makeup Mirrors Sales Market Report 2017
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
|Global HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna Sales Mar...
|Jun 30
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC