'You don't wait until the epidemic is killing everyone' - ex-NSA hacker blasts Obama's response to Russian election hacking A former hacker for the National Security Agency says the Obama administration failed to do its job when confronted with intelligence that showed Russia's attempt to influence the 2016 presidential election. "They were so busy thinking about retaliation and secrecy that they were not doing the thing that would make a difference," the source told Business Insider on condition of anonymity, given the sensitive nature of their work with Tailored Access Operations, the NSA's elite hacking unit.

