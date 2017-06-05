Women fight bias in family business

Women fight bias in family business

15 hrs ago Read more: Financial Times

As attitudes change, more women are being selected for the top roles, experts tell Jonathan Moules at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year event. However, more needs to be done, they say.

Chicago, IL

