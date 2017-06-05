Why Gap's Stock Could Be on the Verge of Death
Shares of the specialty apparel retailer saw its 50-day moving average fall below its 200-day moving average on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. Known as a death cross, this is often a bearish indicator for a stock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|water pedal bikes for sale
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|fun fairground rides
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|For Sale Funfair Ride
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|Used paddle boats
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|amusement rides kayak
|12 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jump trampoline indoor amusement equipment
|14 hr
|sky5216
|1
|crazy jump trampoline
|14 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC