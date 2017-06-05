Why Gap's Stock Could Be on the Verge...

Why Gap's Stock Could Be on the Verge of Death

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of the specialty apparel retailer saw its 50-day moving average fall below its 200-day moving average on Friday, according to Bloomberg data. Known as a death cross, this is often a bearish indicator for a stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
water pedal bikes for sale 12 hr sky5216 1
fun fairground rides 12 hr sky5216 1
For Sale Funfair Ride 12 hr sky5216 1
Used paddle boats 12 hr sky5216 1
amusement rides kayak 12 hr sky5216 1
jump trampoline indoor amusement equipment 14 hr sky5216 1
crazy jump trampoline 14 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,065 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC