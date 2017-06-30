Wesley Bryan's Greatest Trick Shot Wa...

Wesley Bryan's Greatest Trick Shot Was Rapid Rise to PGA Win

Read more: The New York Times

In the moment that Wesley Bryan realized his lead was insurmountable and he would become the first South Carolina native to win the RBC Heritage, he was seated in the CBS broadcast booth. Sitting with Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo in April, Bryan delivered the type of soul-bearing interview rarely seen, recounting his emotions as he stood on the 17th tee and realized he had the lead.

