Wesley Bryan's Greatest Trick Shot Was Rapid Rise to PGA Win
In the moment that Wesley Bryan realized his lead was insurmountable and he would become the first South Carolina native to win the RBC Heritage, he was seated in the CBS broadcast booth. Sitting with Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo in April, Bryan delivered the type of soul-bearing interview rarely seen, recounting his emotions as he stood on the 17th tee and realized he had the lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global Makeup Mirrors Sales Market Report 2017
|Fri
|Tina
|1
|Global HDTV Outdoor Amplified Antenna Sales Mar...
|Fri
|Tina
|1
|Global Dietary Polysaccharide Maltodextrin Sale...
|Fri
|Tina
|1
|UnderGround BlackMarket For Serious Car... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Zhiqi
|4
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|Thu
|truth talk to AIPAC
|12
|bc seafood expo
|Jun 27
|Mona Day
|1
|Grain Sorghum Seed Market Report 2017
|Jun 27
|Tina
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC