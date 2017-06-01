Walmart asking employees to delivery ...

Walmart asking employees to delivery online orders while driving home from work

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In its latest effort to compete with online giant Amazon, Walmart is testing a delivery service using its own store employees, who will deliver packages ordered online while driving home from their regular work shifts. The "associate delivery" program would use Walmart's 4,700 U.S. stores and roughly 1.2 million employees to speed delivery and cut costs.

Chicago, IL

