Vodafone Just Took a Huge Step in the Fight Against 'Fakes News' and Hate Speech
Vodafone has set out new global rules to prevent its advertising from appearing alongside extremist content, as the U.K. prime minister takes aim at tech firms following Saturday evening's terrorist attack in London. Vodafone is one of the world's largest telecommunications companies and is among the first to publicly react with a change in policy.
