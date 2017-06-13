Verizon seals $4.5 billion Yahoo purchase as Mayer steps down
The wireless carrier agreed to buy Yahoo for nearly $4.5 billion, chopping off $350 million from the original deal because of economic damage the Internet pioneer suffered from data breaches. Fred Katayama reports.
