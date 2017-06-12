Van Nuys man ordered detained pending trial on bankruptcy fraud charges
LOS ANGELES >> A Van Nuys man was ordered detained today pending trial on federal charges alleging he ran a foreclosure-avoidance scheme that raked in $7 million from distressed homeowners. Michael “Mickey” Henschel, 68, was arrested Wednesday by federal agents pursuant to an 11-count indictment returned by a Los Angeles federal grand jury on June 8, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|15 hr
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|19 hr
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Fri
|Tina
|1
|paddle boat for kids
|Fri
|sky5216
|1
|small speed boat for sale
|Fri
|sky5216
|1
|Jellyfish ride for sale
|Fri
|sky5216
|1
|kids electric track train for sale
|Fri
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC