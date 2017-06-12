Van Nuys man ordered detained pending trial on bankruptcy fraud charges

LOS ANGELES >> A Van Nuys man was ordered detained today pending trial on federal charges alleging he ran a foreclosure-avoidance scheme that raked in $7 million from distressed homeowners. Michael “Mickey” Henschel, 68, was arrested Wednesday by federal agents pursuant to an 11-count indictment returned by a Los Angeles federal grand jury on June 8, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

