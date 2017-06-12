UK shares slip in early trade
The UK stock market opened lower, with shares in furniture retailer DFS sinking by a fifth after it issued a profit warning. DFS shares plunged 20% after it said trading in the second half of its financial year had weakened "beyond our expectation".
