Uk PM Theresa May Holds Lead In June Election, But Her Personal Approval Ratings Turn Negative
U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party remains unchanged at 12 points ahead of a June 8 election, but her personal approval ratings have turned negative for the first time, according to a ComRes poll published on Saturday . The poll, conducted for the Independent and Sunday Mirror, found May's Conservative Party still expected to win 47% of the vote against the Labour Party's 35%.
