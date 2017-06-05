UK industrial output weaker than expected
Manufacturing output - a key component of overall industrial output - grew by 0.2%, which was also much weaker than expected. The goods trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed to A 10.4bn from A 12bn in March, which was mainly due to a sharp fall in imports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Temps are disposable what jobs would I be a ...
|2 hr
|Kingem125
|1
|used basketball arcade machine
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|used cinema equipment for sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jumping jellyfish ride
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|swing ship ride for sale
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|home basketball arcade machine
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
|jumping trampoline for toddlers
|15 hr
|sky5216
|1
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC