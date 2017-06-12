Uber Said to Hire Law Firm to Probe Handling of India Rape
Uber Technologies Inc. hired law firm O'Melveny & Myers to investigate claims by a woman raped by a driver in India that company executives violated her medical privacy and defend the ride-hailing giant against a lawsuit she filed last week, said a person familiar with the matter. Eric Alexander, Uber's former president of business in Asia, obtained a copy of the woman's medical report and carried it around with him, people previously told Bloomberg.
