Uber Said to Hire Law Firm to Probe H...

Uber Said to Hire Law Firm to Probe Handling of India Rape

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Uber Technologies Inc. hired law firm O'Melveny & Myers to investigate claims by a woman raped by a driver in India that company executives violated her medical privacy and defend the ride-hailing giant against a lawsuit she filed last week, said a person familiar with the matter. Eric Alexander, Uber's former president of business in Asia, obtained a copy of the woman's medical report and carried it around with him, people previously told Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 14 hr BHM5267 11
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... 22 hr Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... 23 hr Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 23 hr Tina 1
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC