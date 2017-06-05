Uber Said to Fire More Than 20 Employees in Harassment Probe
Uber Technologies Inc. told employees that more than 20 people have been fired after a company investigation into harassment claims, according to a person familiar with the matter. Bobbie Wilson, an attorney at Perkins Coie LLP, gave Uber's more than 12,000 employees an assessment of the firm's investigation on Tuesday, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing personnel matters.
