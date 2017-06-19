Uber Investor Says Travis Kalanick Ha...

Uber Investor Says Travis Kalanick Has to Be Replaced With a Visionary CEO

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheStreet.com

Now that Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick has bowed out of his role at the company, the embattled ride-hailing startup's future remains even more unclear. On Tuesday, Kalanick made the decision to step down after several major investors wrote a letter to him entitled "Moving Uber Forward," in which they told him that he must resign immediately and make way for new leadership, according to the New York Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he... 2 hr CodeTalker 9
2017 Market Analysis of Global Bovine Leather G... 5 hr Tina 1
Global Wedding & Anniversary Rings Sales Market... 6 hr Tina 1
Global Georgette Fabric Sales Market Report 2017 6 hr Tina 1
7 kinds of food make hair healthier Wed emilyliu009 1
What fruit is good to eat in the morning? Wed emilyliu009 1
Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ... Jun 19 Tina 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC