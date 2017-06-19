Uber Investor Says Travis Kalanick Has to Be Replaced With a Visionary CEO

Now that Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Travis Kalanick has bowed out of his role at the company, the embattled ride-hailing startup's future remains even more unclear. On Tuesday, Kalanick made the decision to step down after several major investors wrote a letter to him entitled "Moving Uber Forward," in which they told him that he must resign immediately and make way for new leadership, according to the New York Times.

