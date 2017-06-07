U.S. stock indexes edge higher in mor...

U.S. stock indexes edge higher in morning trading; oil slumps

20 hrs ago

U.S. stocks edged higher in morning trading Wednesday, led by gains in banks. Energy companies were down the most as crude oil prices fell sharply.

Chicago, IL

