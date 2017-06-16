U.K. Terror Attack: Van Targets Worshippers Leaving Prayers at North London Mosque
London Metropolitan Police said Monday that they are working with counter-terrorism officials in their investigation of an attack on worshippers leaving a north London mosque late Sunday that may have killed at least one person and left dozens injured. The attack, the fourth deemed terrorist-related by British security officials so far this year, occurred in the Finsbury Park area of London late last night, when police say a 48-year-old man mounted the sidewalk in the van he was driving and ploughed into members of a local mosque who were exiting from evening prayers just after midnight local time.
