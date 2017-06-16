U.K. SFO Confirms Charges Against Four Former Barclays Executives in Qatar Fundraising Probe

The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said Tuesday that it has charged four former executives of Barclays plc , including CEO John Varley, in a probed linked to the bank's capital raising at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. The SFO said the charges include conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance and that that defendants, including former CEO John Varley, former investment banking chairman Roger Jenkins, Barclays Wealth CEO Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, the former head of the bank's financial institutions group.

