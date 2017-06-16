U.K. SFO Confirms Charges Against Four Former Barclays Executives in Qatar Fundraising Probe
The U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office said Tuesday that it has charged four former executives of Barclays plc , including CEO John Varley, in a probed linked to the bank's capital raising at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008. The SFO said the charges include conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance and that that defendants, including former CEO John Varley, former investment banking chairman Roger Jenkins, Barclays Wealth CEO Thomas Kalaris and Richard Boath, the former head of the bank's financial institutions group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Business News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers he...
|3 hr
|okimar
|2
|Global Plant Extracting Equipment Sales Market ...
|Mon
|Tina
|1
|Walmart VS Amazon Prediction
|Jun 17
|BobbyPdd
|2
|More people are voluntarily seeking help for ma...
|Jun 17
|Humanspirit
|2
|EMEA Masonry Saw Cutting Equipment Market Repor...
|Jun 16
|Tina
|1
|Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting
|Jun 15
|Putins Glock Holster
|3
|Where to find the best interracial dating site? (May '15)
|Jun 15
|andy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Business News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC