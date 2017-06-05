U.K. Election: Lena Dunham, Mark Ruffalo Offer Support for Jeremy Corbyn

Danny DeVito and Susan Sarandon have also voiced their approval of the Labour leader from across the Atlantic as Brits head to the polling booths this Thursday. Mark Ruffalo has joined a small but select group of U.S. celebrities who have thrown their support across the Atlantic to Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the U.K.'s Labour Party, ahead of Britain's general election on Thursday.

