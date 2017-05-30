Trump's climate decision under fire f...

Trump's climate decision under fire from business leaders

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Several business executives had argued against the move, but President Trump said it would be good for the US economy. The Dow Jones closed up 0.6%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
statek piracki rides 5 hr sky5216 1
vintage amusement train ride 5 hr sky5216 1
mini frisbee ride 6 hr sky5216 1
For Sale Giant Frisbee Ride 6 hr sky5216 1
six flags swing ride for sale 6 hr sky5216 1
electric basketball arcade machine 6 hr sky5216 1
trackless train in malls 6 hr sky5216 1
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,814 • Total comments across all topics: 281,460,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC