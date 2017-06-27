Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC...

Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC Commissioner Seat

9 hrs ago

Earlier this month, President Trump renominated former FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, left, seen here in 2013 with current commissioners Mingon Clyburn, center, and Ajit Pai. President Trump plans to nominate Republican Brendan Carr, the general counsel of the Federal Communications Commission, to fill one of the organization's two empty leadership seats.

Chicago, IL

