Trump partner said in running to build FBI headquarters
The manager of a possible site for a new FBI headquarters says a company that owns buildings with Donald Trump and the family of Jared Kushner is a finalist to construct the new headquarters. Manager Garth Beall says Vornado Realty Trust is one of three finalists to build a $1.7 billion replacement for Washington, D.C.'s J. Edgar Hoover Building.
