Trump partner said in running to buil...

Trump partner said in running to build FBI headquarters

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The manager of a possible site for a new FBI headquarters says a company that owns buildings with Donald Trump and the family of Jared Kushner is a finalist to construct the new headquarters. Manager Garth Beall says Vornado Realty Trust is one of three finalists to build a $1.7 billion replacement for Washington, D.C.'s J. Edgar Hoover Building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Business News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Markets Unmoved After GOP Baseball Shooting 1 hr Jeff Brightone 1
D2 D6 and JP54 For Sale (Jul '15) 2 hr krivtsovoil 2
thomas trackless train amusement ride 4 hr sky5216 1
space train amusement ride for sale 4 hr sky5216 1
frisbee ride amusement park 4 hr sky5216 1
giant pendulum amusement ride 4 hr sky5216 1
DatingBlackWomen-org for black and white singl... 7 hr titi 4
See all Business News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Business News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,244 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC