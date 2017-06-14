Trump Calls For Unity As He Says Suspect In Scalise Shooting Is Dead
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the assailant in the shooting at a congressional baseball practice has now died from his injuries. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among those shot in the incident.
