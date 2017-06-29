Trinity Mirror sets aside another A 7...

Trinity Mirror sets aside another A 7.5m for hacking scandal

12 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Trinity Mirror has set aside A 7.5m extra to settle phone-hacking allegations, and revealed it has secured a five-year contract to print the Guardian. In a trading update for the 26 weeks ending 2 July, it said group revenue will be down 9% on a like-for-like basis for the period.

