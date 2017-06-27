Trader's Daily Notebook: Some Branches on Nasdaq's Tree Are Bending
Many of the Nasdaq names momentum players have been hiding out in for months are now under their 50-day moving averages . Names like Alphabet are all cracking their intermediate timeframe MAs.
