Tourists descend as temperatures climb in Death Valley

10 hrs ago

Desert dwellers in the western U.S. see temperatures topping 120 degrees as a reason to hunker down indoors and turn up the air conditioning. But some tourists welcome it as a bucket-list opportunity to experience Death Valley - famously the hottest place in America.

