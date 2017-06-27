Tornado knocks out 2 of the Air Force planes used during a...

Tornado knocks out 2 of the Air Force...

A tornado rolled through Nebraska's Offutt Air Force Base last week and knocked out two of the service's "doomsday" planes, which the president would use for command-and-control if ground bases were ever destroyed. Two out of the four Boeing E-4B "doomsday" aircraft in active service were damaged on Jun. 16, in addition to eight other planes at the base.

