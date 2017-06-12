The Montana Congressman Who Just Plea...

The Montana Congressman Who Just Pleaded Guilty To Assault Is...

Like many Montana voters, Chad Nybo had already cast his ballot when he heard that Greg Gianforte had allegedly assaulted a Guardian reporter late in the day on May 24. Gianforte was running to fill the House seat vacated by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, and the election-eve scuffle–during which eyewitnesses and the reporter, Ben Jacobs, said Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck, threw him to the ground, punched him, and broke his glasses–generated international news. As news of the altercation broke, the Montana Secretary of State office fielded inquiries from early voters asking if they could change their ballots.

